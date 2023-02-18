Representatives from the International School Sport Federation (ISF) met with International Handball Federation (IHF) officials to sign a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) last month.

The collaboration is set to see handball being used as "an educational" tool to develop the sport, strengthening the ties between the two organisations.

IHF President Hassan Moustafa and ISF President Laurent Petrynka signed the MoU last month during the Men's World Championships final in Sweden.

"This Memorandum of Understanding is very important for both the IHF and the ISF because it is a recognition of the importance of the development of the sport in schools," said Petrynka

"The IHF have plenty of experts who are trying to bring their knowledge and expertise to have the best development of the sport even from an early age," Petrynka said.

The MoU was signed last month during the Men's Handball World Championships ©Getty Images

"We have a great collaboration with the IHF and I want to thank the IHF President, Dr Hassan Moustafa, because we share the same spirit and values.

"Handball embodies some great values of the sport - respect and fair play - between all of its shareholders."

The tie-up aims to increase awareness about handball among youth from an early age, with the sport set to be promoted at school sport events at national and international levels.

Petrynka claims handball is a popular team sport worldwide among young children and is a prominent sport at the ISF Gymnasiade.

The IHF is also keen on promoting the sport among youngsters and have launched a training and education programme in 2011 called Handball at School ([email protected]), for physical education teachers in schools across all continents.