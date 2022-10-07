More details on the 2024 International School Sports Federation (ISF) Gymnasiade, scheduled to be held in Bahrain, have emerged with over 5,000 students from 80 nations set to participate.

Bahrain Olympic Committee (BOC) President Shaikh Khalid bin Hamad Al Khalifa said that the event will be held under the patronage of King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa.

Khalifa, who is also the First Deputy Chairman of the Supreme Council for Youth and Sport, ensured that Bahrain is committed to making the event a success.

ISF Gymnasiade 2024 Organising Committee chairman Ishaq Abdulla Ishaq said that the event will take place over 10 days.

He further revealed that 25 sports have been planned and will be hosted across 14 venues across the country.

"According to previous experiences, we are expecting a large number of countries here in Bahrain," said ISF secretary general Hrvoje Čustonja.

ISF Delegation led by ISF President @lpetrynka is in #Bahrain for the inspection visit to the venues for the upcoming ISF #Gymnasiade in 2024



Read more about the expected 5000 athletes coming: https://t.co/kp86RaKUCF pic.twitter.com/t5MGPmkOWQ — @isfsports (@ISFsports) October 6, 2022

Swimming, gymnastics, 3x3 basketball, beach volleyball, fencing, boxing, taekwondo, wrestling, karate, judo, badminton, tennis, padel, table tennis, handball, and archery have been confirmed so far for the 2024 ISF Gymnasiade.

ISF President Laurent Petrynka stressed on the progress made by Bahrain and why the Middle East nation is a preferred destination for the Gymnasiade.

Petrynka feels the support from the Government and the top-class infrastructures makes it easy to hold events in Bahrain.