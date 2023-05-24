A hospitality package with a ticket to watch the men's 100 metres final at the Stade de France has been advertised at €8,500 (£7,500/$9,000) on the official portal launched by Swiss-based company Fortius.

For the athletics session on August 4, a "Gold" package with "first" seat category invites guests to "Enjoy an international gourmet menu featuring French regional signature dishes, engage with Olympians and sporting event specialists and enjoy live musical entertainment."

Other packages start at €1,250 (£1,000/$1,300) for a ticket and hospitality with Clubhouse 24, a category including reception outside the venue.

Fortius, which operates from Zurich, has been appointed by Paris 2024 hospitality rights holder On Location as a sub-distributor for the packages in over 50 countries.

In Europe these are Austria, Germany and Switzerland, but the company will also distribute to over 30 Asian nations, Australia, New Zealand and the Pacific Islands, and countries in South America, including Brazil and Argentina.

There are 716 hospitality packages displayed on the Fortius Portal which will soon offer options in other languages ©Fortius

The Fortius website invites customers to "celebrate like never before and create your unforgettable moments with world class hospitality and travel packages."

"There is a real excitement in our markets about the Olympic Games and the flair and enthusiasm that Paris and France will deliver," Fortius chief executive Max Mueller said.

"Our platform uses the best available and most robust technology, but with an intuitive and seamless buying experience for customers."

There are currently 716 different offers displayed on the Fortius site with packages for events throughout the Olympics.

A place at the opening day of skateboarding at the Place de la Concorde on July 27 with the "Silver" level of venue hospitality is advertised at €350 (£30/$375) per person which includes champagne on arrival.

"Included is a crafted buffet-style menu with chef-attended food stations and live entertainment,the Fortius website said.

"Enjoy a live DJ spinning a curated set list."

Clubhouse 24 category packages for the sport are priced from €95 (£83/$100) to €150 (£130/$160) depending on the type of ticket.

Gold level hospitality tickets to watch the men's 100 metres final at Paris 2024 are advertised at €8,500 per person ©Getty Images

Prices for men's qualification events in artistic gymnastics range from €495 (£430/$530) to €1,450 (£1,260/$1,560) with "Gold" category hospitality and "A" seating.

Prices for first night of swimming, including four finals, start at €850 (£740/$910) with Clubhouse 24.

The most expensive hospitality package for the night is priced at €6,750 (£5,865/$7,260) at "Gold" level with a Category "A" seat.

The platform is only displayed in English at present, but Fortius have pledged that the portal will soon be available in additional languages, including French and German, and extended to include services such as accommodation, flights and merchandise.