DreamSetGo, a sports travel experience platform, has become the official sub-distributer for the Paris 2024 Olympic Games hospitality programme in India after striking an agreement with On Location.

The deal makes DreamSetGo the exclusive partner in India to offer a range of on-site hospitality products "to create unique experiences for fans".

On Location is the official hospitality provider of the Games.

"DreamSetGo's expertise in delivering world-class experiences has led to this incredible milestone of becoming their exclusive partner in India," said the company's founder Monish Shah.

"We will be offering an innovative range of travel and hospitality experiences to Indian sports fans including tickets and 'on-site' and 'in the city' hospitality experiences, to create memories for sports enthusiasts in the country."

DreamSetGo was established in 2019 and offers a variety of fan experiences in football, cricket, tennis, motorsport, rugby and golf, among others.



It has agreed to a consistent set of rules regarding the pricing and customisation of packages, the marketing of Paris 2024 hospitality products and restrictions in offering standalone ticket sales.

"The International Olympic Committee and Paris 2024 aim to set a new standard in Hospitality for the Olympic Games," said executive vice-president of On Location Will Whiston.

"It is the first time this new, historical, and innovative hospitality model will be in place.

"As the sole official hospitality provider for the next three Games, On Location is excited to work with our new network of exceptional partners to open up the most memorable hospitality experiences to stakeholders, partners and sports enthusiasts worldwide."

DreamSetGo has previously partnered with Manchester United, Chelsea FC, Manchester City, Mumbai City FC, F1 Experiences, the Australia Open 2023 and the Rugby World Cup 2023.