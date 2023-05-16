Breaking sells out as a million Paris 2024 tickets purchased in 24 hours

Olympic organisers have revealed that over one million tickets have been purchased in the space of 48 hours, leaving 20 sports sold out for Paris 2024, including the new discipline of breaking.

"About 20 sports disciplines have sold out for this sales phase including urban sports, the various disciplines of cycling and equestrian sports which are meeting with real popular appeal," a Paris 2024 statement said.

Modern pentathlon, likely to feature an equestrian component for the last time and facing an uncertain Olympic future, has also sold out.

Paris 2024 has identified football, athletics, beach volleyball, tennis and basketball as the top five best-selling tickets.

Some four million applicants had signed up for the second phase of sales but some tickets still remain available in prime events.

Tickets for breaking sold out in the second phase of Paris 2024 sales ©Getty Images

These include places for an athletics night session night which includes pole vault and decathlon finals priced at €690 (£600/$750).

Tickets for men’s handball in Lille are on offer at €290 (£251/$315).

Category C tickets for the boxing finals at Roland Garros are still advertised at €205 (£178/$224).

Many have been critical of the high prices on social media but organisers insist some cheaper tickets remain available.

These include football, golf, rowing and canoeing at €24 (£21/$26).

There are also tickets at under €50 (£44/$55) for football, golf, rowing, canoeing, handball, hockey, rugby sevens and water polo,

There are tickets in both categories for basketball in Lille and sailing in Marseille.

I was lucky to have been drawn in the official raffle to win the right to buy tickets for the Paris 2024 Olympic Games. Tickets for the opening ceremony are priced at 2700€. Bear in mind that I'm a local taxpayer who is helping finance the games in the first place. pic.twitter.com/qu2hxgC5Le — Pierre-Yves Bigourdan (@_Pyves) May 14, 2023

Meanwhile, tickets for a hospitality boat moored on the River Seine close to the Trocadero where the Olympic Opening Ceremony is scheduled to finish are on offer at €12,500 (£10,460/$13,050) through official hospitality providers On Location.

The Ceremony on July 26 2024 is to be directed by Thomas Jolly and set to include an unprecedented river pageant featuring the competing nations.

French newspaper L’Equipe has reported that additional plans for a spectator boat to follow the flotilla up the Seine has been shelved.

A top price Category A ticket for the Pont De L’Alma, approximately 1.8 kilometres from the Trocadero is advertised through the Paris 2024 website at €9,500 (£8,280/$10,330).

This will include "a classic Parisian style brasserie atmosphere," a "cocktail style" dinner and live music.

Premium tickets have been put on sale for hospitality areas on the bridges of the Seine during the Opening Ceremony ©Paris 2024

Riverside tickets are listed from €5,000 (£4,360/$5,300) to €7,500 (£6,540/$8,100).

The cheapest service includes a reserved seat in a grandstand on the lower quays and a cocktail reception at the "Maison de l'Amérique Latine."

Ticket holders at the grandstand also receive a personalised gift.

Prices quoted do not include tax.

For the Olympic Closing Ceremony at the Stade de France on August 11, prices range from €2,150 (£1,870/$2,340) and €4,750 (£4,140/$5,170).

These include access to a lounge with catering and entertainment.

Revenue from the 750,000 tickets sold by On Location is projected to reach €210 million (£183 million/$229 million) as part of the total ticketing revenue of €1.423 billion (£1.24 million/$1.55 million) generated by the sale of 13.4 million tickets.