Hospitality tickets launched for Paris 2024 Olympics through new On Location platform

Hospitality tickets for the Paris 2024 Olympics have gone on sale using a new platform launched by provider On Location.

Three main packages are on offer for the general public and corporate entities, with entry-priced packages starting at less than €100 (£89/$109).

Clubhouse 24 is a centralised zone close to the Eiffel Tower in Paris able to accommodate up to 7,000 people during two sessions each day.

Half of these tickets are on sale to the general public at €285 (£250/$310).

On-site hospitality is available for all venues except surfing in Tahiti in gold, silver and bronze tiers, and with private boxes also on offer.

The third option is a travel package, which combines tickets for the Olympics with a range of services including hotel accommodation and transportation.

On Location works with a range of hotels ranked between three and five stars and groups including Paris 2024 partner Accor, but flights are not incorporated into its packages.

Organisers insist that the hospitality programme allows the public to customise their packages to suit their own needs, with On Location able to offer bespoke services to guests in addition to the official products.

Of the sports on the programme, hospitality packages are available for 90 per cent either at venues or in the city.

It is claimed that the Paris 2024 hospitality programme is flexible and allows the public to customise packages to suit their needs ©IOC

Opening Ceremony hospitality tickets are yet to go on sale, but are set to range between €5,500 (£4,900/$6,000) and €25,000 (£22,100/$27,100).

Sixteen countries have designated sub-distributors to create packages built around the hospitality programme.

Paris 2024 President Tony Estanguet claimed that it tied in with the "Games Wide Open" slogan.

"We are delighted to launch, together with On Location, the first ever global e-commerce platform offering hospitality for the Olympic Games that will be accessible to all budgets," he said.

"Paris 2024 will be a spectacular celebration of sport in one of the world's most beautiful cities.

"A celebration that will open up the Games to more people than ever before with sports being played in the heart of the city, next to exceptional landmarks such as the Eiffel Tower and the Grand Palais, as well as the highly anticipated Opening Ceremony along the Seine River.

"Our "Games Wide Open" concept is reflected through this innovative platform, which will open up hospitality to members of the public, allowing them to make their once-in-a-lifetime experience even more special."

On Location President Paul Caine highlighted the range of hospitality packages on offer for Paris 2024.

Paris 2024 President Tony Estanguet claimed that On Location's new platform would "open up hospitality to members of the public" ©Getty Images

"We believe that attending the Olympic Games should be an experience of a lifetime and, together with Paris 2024 and the IOC, we have worked to develop a newly elevated and innovative hospitality offering that has guaranteed tickets to attend the sport of your choice," Caine commented.

"We have something for everyone for whatever their hearts desire.

"We couldn't be more excited to bring unforgettable hospitality experiences for fans and their loved ones to the City of Light."

The ticket sales process for the Paris 2024 Olympics is underway, with those interested having until January 31 to register for a ballot.

Those successful are then due to be allocated a 48-hour window between February 13 and March 15 to secure their tickets.

The Games are due to run from July 26 to August 11 2024.