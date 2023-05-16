Two Four Six Sports enlisted to deliver Birmingham 2026 European Athletics Championships

Two Four Six Sports has been appointed to initiate the delivery of the 2026 European Athletics Championships in Birmingham.

It is set to be the first time that a British city will host the event and sees Two Four Six Sports founder Stephen Brown made interim chief operating officer of the Championships.

The Stalybridge-based sporting events company has been active for two months now following its establishment in March of this year.

"I am delighted that Two Four Six Sports has been contracted for this exciting opportunity and I will fulfil the role of interim chief operating officer for the European Athletics Championships in 2026," said Brown.

"I am very grateful to Birmingham City Council, UK Athletics and UK Sport for giving me this opportunity and putting their trust in me.

"I am enthusiastic to be able to learn and work in a new sport in what is an exciting time for mega events in the UK and Birmingham and I look forward to building on the recent success of the Commonwealth Games."

Brown has previously served as chief operating office for the 2021 Rugby League World Cup which was nominated for three honours at the 2023 Sports Industry Awards.

The Alexander Stadium is set to hold the 2026 European Athletics Championships following the success of the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games ©Getty Images

Birmingham was selected as host for the continental event following a successful bid process with UK Athletics last November and the city's hosting of the 2022 Commonwealth Games.

"For a major international sporting event like this, it's essential we have someone of Stephen's calibre on board," said Birmingham City Council leader Ian Ward.

"He played a crucial role in the success of the 2021 Rugby League World Cup and he knows exactly what needs to be done.

"I'm delighted to welcome Stephen to Birmingham and look forward to working with him as we further implement our 10-year major sporting events strategy."

The Championships are due to take place from August 10 to 16 2026 at the Alexander Stadium which also hosted athletics events at Birmingham 2022.

The venue was renovated between 2019 and 2022 and has two permanent stands seating 18,000, with the option of extending to 40,000 for major events.

"Stephen's contribution to delivering a hugely successful Rugby League World Cup 2021 – an event that was truly world-leading in inclusivity and accessibility alongside a hugely successful social impact programme – stands him in good stead to take on this new position."