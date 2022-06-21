Birmingham has confirmed it has formally submitted a bid to stage the 2026 European Athletics Championships as one of a number of projects designed to ensure that hosting the Commonwealth Games provides a long-lasting legacy for the city.

UK Athletes has announced that it has officially issued a joint application with Birmingham City Council to host the event at the city’s redeveloped Alexander Stadium in four years’ time.

Birmingham City Council said the bid was among several projects that could be proposed to the British Government's Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport for funding consideration should this year’s Commonwealth Games be "delivered under budget".

The English city is scheduled to stage the Commonwealth Games from July 28 and August 8 and is now targeting the hosting rights for the 2026 European Athletics Championships.

insidethegames reported yesterday that Birmingham and Hungarian capital Budapest are the two bidders for the event.

"We have a first-class record for hosting international sporting events in Birmingham and the positive impact they have for our people and businesses is very clear," said Ian Ward, Leader of Birmingham City Council.

"They strengthen the city’s identity, attract new visitors, grow our economy and promote Birmingham nationally and internationally as a welcoming, diverse, youthful and inclusive city.

"That’s why we published a new Major Sporting Events Strategy last year, to ensure we develop a portfolio of future events, which capitalises on the springboard of our hosting of the Commonwealth Games in a way that maximises the benefit for the people of the city as far as possible.

"Major events motivate local people, encouraging greater participation in sport and culture, helping improve physical and mental health and wellbeing."

Birmingham's Alexander Stadium staged a Diamond League meeting last month ©Getty Images

The Alexander Stadium has undergone a £72 million ($90 million/€83million) renovation in preparation for the Commonwealth Games where it is expected to stage the Opening and Closing Ceremonies as well as the track and field events.

The 30,000-seat venue also staged last month’s Diamond League meeting.

Ward believes the revamped Alexander Stadium makes the city the "perfect host" for the event.

"We have excellent facilities, in a city and wider region that loves sport, which also has a bold plan for a sustainable legacy from all events that it stages," he said.

"We feel the time is right for Birmingham to become the first UK host of these fantastic Championships."

Britain is one of the most successful nations in the European Athletics Championships but has never previously staged the event.

"We’re very pleased to be able to confirm this official bid for the 2026 European Athletics Championships," said Ian Beattie, chair of UK Athletics.

"I am grateful to Birmingham City Council for their commitment to hosting the Championships, recognising the opportunity to further develop the legacy of the Commonwealth Games.

"It is also great news for the UK as a whole, highlighting our strong vision of hosting major sporting events in different parts of the country."

Birmingham City Council Leader Ian Ward is hoping to secure another major sporting event after the Commonwealth Games ©Getty Images

Birmingham is set to battle out with Budapest for the hosting rights, with the winning bid expected to be announced by the European Athletics Council in November.

"I’m delighted that we have been able to submit a bid to host this hugely prestigious championships for European Athletics," said Cherry Alexander, vice-president of European Athletics, who is also major events director at UK Athletics.

"It has long been a wish of mine and many colleagues to bring the 'Euros' to the UK so we can give athletes across the continent an amazing platform upon which to compete and perform.

"We’ve been very fortunate to win the right to stage a number of major events in recent years, and with that in mind, we’d find it a huge honour for European Athletics to entrust us with its most important competition.

"We are blessed in the UK to work with many valued and important city partners and we have committed to working with all of them towards their major championship ambitions.

"On this occasion Birmingham have stepped up and we would love another chance for UK fans to welcome the best in the world.”

European Athletics has confirmed that Budapest in Hungary will challenge Birmingham for the 2026 hosting rights ©Getty Images

Should Birmingham underspend in its delivery of next month’s Commonwealth Games, the City Council said it would apply for financial support for four projects, including the bid for the 2026 European Championships.

The other proposals cover funding for grassroots sport and cultural organisations, the creation of a new museum for science and industry and a long-term study tracking the impact of the Commonwealth Games on local people.

The ideas align with the City Council’s Birmingham 2022 legacy plan, entitled "Delivering a Bold Legacy for Birmingham" that has set out more than 80 projected to be delivered over the short, medium and longer term.

The City Council estimates that £1 million ($1.2 million/€1.1 million) would be required for the "Bolder Birmingham Birth Cohort 2022" which is expected to follow 2,022 children and their families for a decade of development and growth.

It hopes the study would establish a longitudinal assessment of the impact on the lives of citizens as a result of hosting the event.

Among the proposals, the City Council is also hoping to secure up to £3 million ($3.7 million/€3.5 million) to "enhance the community sport offer" at Alexander Stadium and Perry Park as part of the 2040 Perry Barr Masterplan.

"If the funding becomes available, these proposals are bold in their detail and cover a broad range of activities and areas, to ensure the benefits of hosting the biggest event in our city’s history continues to be felt for many years to come," said Ward.