The European Athletics Championships, due to take place in August as part of the second multi-sport European Championships in Munich, will thereafter return to its previous status as a stand-alone event.

In a press release confirming Birmingham and Budapest as the two bidders for the 2026 European Championships, Christian Milz, the European Athletics chief executive, added: "European Athletics would also like to confirm, following a recent European Athletics Council decision, that the 2026 European Athletics Championships will be organised as a stand-alone event like that in Rome in two years’ time.

“The involvement and cooperation with the host member federation is especially important for European Athletics at our major events and we believe being independent, as the European Athletics Championships were until 2016, will strengthen this relationship as well as help create a special athletics experience for the competitors, athletics fans, TV and other media and every other stakeholder in our sport, such as commercial partners, and provide enhanced international visibility and profile.”

The 2018 European Athletics Championships were held in Berlin as part of the first multi-sport European Championships, but will revert to being an independent event after Munich 2022 ©Getty Images

The multi-sport European Championships made their debut in 2018, when Berlin hosted the athletics events, and are being held every four years, with the athletics programme in Munich scheduled to take place from August 15 until 21 as part of an event involving beach volleyball, canoe sprint, BMX freestyle and road cycling, artistic gymnastics, rowing, sports climbing, table tennis and triathlon.

Speaking to FrancsJeux, European Athletics vice-president Jean Gracia explained the shift in the position with regard to the European Championships.

"The concept was born in the years 2015/2016," he told the website.

"Eurovision had forced our hand a little by highlighting the interest of synchronising the different sports.

“It worked in 2018 because all the other sports were in Glasgow, while we were alone in Berlin.

“In Munich, this year, everyone will be gathered in the same place.

“But that created problems.

“Communication is not the same for all sports, all of this has to be coordinated.

"And Eurovision did not put the same pressure.

"For the 2026 edition, European Athletics has decided to no longer participate in a common edition of the European Championships.

"We will regain our independence.

"We will only try to coordinate our schedules with the other disciplines.

"Swimming, which was already not at Munich 2022, made the same decision."

Rome;s Olympic stadium will host the 2024 European Athletics Championships, after which the event will leave the European multi-sport Championships setting in 2026, when it will be held either in Birmingham or Budapest ©Getty Images

Asked if there were not benefits to the multi-sport model, Gracia admitted that European Athletics did not believe the model worked for them.

“It turned out that the problems outnumbered the benefits," he told FrancsJeux

“But we have a different approach for the 2023 European Games in Poland.

“We signed an agreement last year, we are fully integrated into the next European Games: we are going to organise all the European team Championships there, recomposed for the occasion into three divisions.

“Athletics will last a whole week.

“In Munich, athletics should bring the most ratings and attention.

“It's obvious.

“But grouping everyone together favours other sports.

“Not us.

“We have more constraints than advantages.

“We will return to the previous formula, alone, with an edition every two years. Rome has been chosen for 2024.”

The decision about which city will stage the 2026 European Athletics Championships will be made by the European Athletics Council in November.

"We have two excellent candidates for the 2026 European Athletics Championships, with both potential Local Organising Committees having great experience staging major outdoor athletics events," said European Athletics President Dobromir Karamarinov.

"They also have superb stadia and either one of them would make an outstanding host.

"Birmingham will stage the 2022 Commonwealth Games and Budapest will be the host of the 2023 World Athletics Championships and so by 2026 they will be able to draw on these experiences.

"In the past, these cities have also staged outstanding global and continental events and they both have a great legacy in this respect."

European Championships Management has been approached for comment.

