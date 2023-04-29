Zagreb has been named as host of next year’s European Judo Championships which is set to be a key event in the build-up to the Olympics in Paris.

The European Judo Union has announced that the Croatian capital will play host from April 25 to 28, with the Zagreb Arena chosen as the venue.

It will be the first time Croatia has staged the EJU’s flagship event which is set to count towards qualification for Paris 2024.

EJU President László Toth and Croatian Judo Federation secretary general Hrvoje Lindi came together in Zagreb to sign the Host City Contract.





The Zagreb Arena will host the 2024 European Judo Championships ©Zagreb Arena

"It will be our most important event in 2024 and the last major qualifying tournament for the Olympic Games in Paris," said Toth.





"We are happy to have found an ideal venue in Zagreb.

"The Croatian Judo Federation has great experience in organising major events.

"We could not have made a better choice."

Croatia's double world champion Barbara Matić is looking forward to Zagreb playing host to next year's European Judo Championships ©Getty Images

Lindi, also the vice-president of the EJU, added: "We have been working towards this moment since 2005, since the European Championships Cadets in Zagreb, to be able to organise an event of this magnitude.

"We are extremely excited."

Croatia has never won an Olympic medal in judo but has achieved three, including two gold medals, at the World Championships.

Barbara Matić secured both of those world titles, claiming women’s under-70 kilogram golds in 2021 and 2022.

"Our team will win a lot of medals next year and I hope to be one of them," said Matić.

"It’s a special feeling to be able to fight in front of your own audience at an international tournament."