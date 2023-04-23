Gracia re-appointed as European Athletics first vice-president by new Council

Jean Gracia of France, who secured the only male vice-president position available at yesterday's European Athletics Congress in Belgrade, has been re-appointed today as first vice-president.

The confirmation came during the first meeting of the newly-elected European Athletics Council which took place at the Crowne Plaza Hotel.

Gracia thus resumes a position that would mean him playing a crucial role in the event that the President is unavailable or indisposed.

To ensure a gender balance, there was a new constitutional requirement of two representatives of each gender to be elected to the combined positions of European Athletics President and vice-president.

Consequently, for the first time in the 53-year history of European Athletics, there are two female vice-presidents, with the only two candidates - Cherry Alexander of Britain and Karin Grute Movin of Sweden, assured of places.

The new 18-strong European Athletics Council, containing six new members, lines up with re-elected President Dobromir Karamarinov after its first meeting today in Belgrade ©European Athletics

Gracia retained his vice-presidency by a vote of 23-22 over Antii Pihlakoski of Finland in a second round of voting.

Marton Gyulai of Hungary gained four votes in the second round.

For Libor Varhanik, the Czech challenger who lost 28-21 to the incumbent Dobromir Karamarinov in the Presidential election, it was a case of win or bust, as he did not put himself forward as a candidate for the a vice-president position or Council place.

The 18-member Council that sat down for its meeting less than 24 hours after being elected will now be working for a four year period from 2023 to 2027.

Opening the inaugural meeting, Karamarinov and World Athletics President Sebastian Coe welcomed everyone, but especially the six new Council members who had been newly elected.

Much of the 90-minute meeting was taken up with administrative tasks and planning for the year ahead, with the composition and format of advisory bodies and working groups to be decided in the near future.

With increasing focus on transparency and good governance, all the Council members completed their Declaration of Integrity which governs their conduct and activities.

The meeting concluded with the traditional first group photos of the new Council.