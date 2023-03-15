European Athletics has reaffirmed its position that athletes from Russia and Belarus should remain banned from its events and activities until the war in Ukraine comes to an end.

The European Athletics Council, meeting in Lausanne today in preparation for the 2023 Congress next month, took the opportunity to underline the position it adopted unanimously on March 1 last year to impose sanctions against its Russian and Belarusian member federations following the invasion of Ukraine.

European Athletics continues to endorse strongly the position outlined initially in its statement from last year that "all athletes, support personnel and other officials from Russia and from Belarus will be excluded from participating at any European Athletics' events for the foreseeable future with immediate effect".

European Athletics President Dobromir Karamarinov commented: "With the war in Ukraine having now continued for more than a year, the European Athletics Council wanted to show that we have not wavered in our position concerning the continued ban on Russian and Belarusian athletes, support personnel and other officials, not just from the competitions but all events and activities.

Athletes from Russia and Belarus are banned from competing at European Athletics events ©Getty Images

"The war has been devastating for Ukraine and, as a sporting organisation, European Athletics notes that this includes Ukraine’s sports infrastructure and its athletes.

"We will continue to support the Athletics Federation of Ukraine so that athletes from that country can still attain their potential despite the tragic situation in Ukraine."

The statement comes against a background where the International Olympic Committee is actively "exploring" ways in which Russian and Belarusian athletes may be allowed to take part in the Paris 2024 Games as "neutrals".