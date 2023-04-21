The opening session of the 2023 European Athletics Congress - taking place in Belgrade until Sunday (April 23) - saw candidates present their credentials ahead of tomorrow morning's elections for the position of European Athletics President.

In front of an audience of nearly 200 delegates from European Athletics' 49 Member Federations present - Belarus and Russia are currently suspended - the two candidates for the position of President, incumbent Dobromir Karamarinov and challenger Libor Varhanik, spoke in support of their cases for election for the period 2023 to 2027.

The same process took place with the five candidates for the three positions of vice-president and 25 candidates for the 13 Council member positions.

A list of candidates for all these positions as well as their CVs can be found here.

The last meeting of the outgoing Council took place on Friday morning with the European Athletics President thanking the outgoing members for their service to athletics in Europe and wishing good luck to all those standing in the elections.

European Athletics President Dobromir Karamarinov will be challenged for his position by Libor Varhanik tomorrow morning at the European Athletics Congress in Belgrade ©European Athletics

The elections will see European Athletics take further steps towards ensuring a gender balance in these important roles as two people of each gender will occupy the combined positions of President and vice-president, while a minimum of five people of each gender will be elected as Council members.

Thirteen proposals for changes or amendments to the European Athletics Constitution will be presented to the Congress.

Among the proposals are notable changes to strengthen and expand European Athletics’ policies on safeguarding.

New European Athletics rules on gender balance mean that both female candidates for vice-presidency are guaranteed places and the three male candidates will contest the single remaining place ©European Athletics

Details of the innovative European Running Championships, an exciting new addition to the European Athletics events calendar which, subject to Congress approval, will make its debut in 2025, will also be unveiled.

A comprehensive report from the current European Athletics Council of the work undertaken by the sport's continental governing body since the last Congress in October 2021 will be given while budgets for the next four-year period will be presented.

Member Federations will also be given an update on the progress of the Rome 2024 European Athletics Championships.

A presentation to the Congress from the European Athletics Working Group on Human Rights, with recommendations about how to integrate human rights requirements into the future bidding process and regulations of European Athletics, will also be made.

There are 25 candidates for the 13 European Athletics Council places ©European Athletics

In addition, seven long-standing servants of the sport will be honoured with the awarding of the European Athletics Golden Pin and Plaque of Merit.

The Congress business will conclude tomorrow with the first European Athletics Council meeting of the next four-year period taking place on Sunday morning.