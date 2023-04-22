Karamarinov wins vote over Varhanik in Belgrade to retain European Athletics Presidency

Dobromir Karamarinov has been re-elected as European Athletics President after defeating Czech rival Libor Varhanik 28-21 in a vote at the European Athletics Congress in Belgrade.

The 65-year-old Bulgarian took over the position on an interim basis in 2020 after the incumbent, Svein Arne Hansen, suffered a stroke, and was elected without opposition in 2021.

The three vice-presidents elected were Cherry Alexander of Britain, Jean Gracia of France and Karin Grute Movin of Sweden.

To ensure a gender balance there was a new constitutional requirement of two representatives of each gender to be elected to the combined positions of European Athletics President and vice-president.

Consequently, for the first time in the 53-year history of European Athletics, there are two female vice-presidents.

Gracia retained his vice-presidency by a vote of 23-22 over another long-time vice-president, Antii Pihlakoski of Finland in a second round of voting.

Marton Gyulai of Hungary gained four votes in the first round.

Beijing 2008 Olympic high jump champion Tia Hellebaut of Belgium has been voted on to the European Athletics Council ©Getty Images

Belgium's Beijing 2008 high jump champion Tia Hellebaut was newly voted onto the Council, where there were 13 seats for 25 candidates, and another former athlete, Italy's 1986 European 10,000 metres champion Stefano Mei, also arrived.

They were among five new Council members.

The following 13 Council members were elected - Slobodan Brankovic of Serbia, Frank Carreras of Gibraltar, Raul Chapado of Spain, Anne Farseth of Norway, Marton Gyulai of Hungary, Hellebaut, Anna Kirnova of Slovakia, Jürgen Kessing of Germany, Mei, Gvantsa Mikeladze of Georgia, Antti Philakovski of Finland, Erich Teigamägi of Estonia and Aleksandra Vojneska-Zikova of North Macedonia.

Among those to lose their Council place was Fatih Cintimar, President of the Turkish Athletics Association, who last month stood alongside Karamarinov at Istanbul's Atakoy Arena welcoming all comers to the European Athletics Indoor Championships.

The European Athletics Constitution requires that a minimum of five members of each gender is represented on the European Athletics Council.

More follows.