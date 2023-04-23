Kraków-Małopolska 2023 Flame of Peace to be paraded at race walking event

Kraków-Małopolska 2023 European Games Flame of Peace is set to be paraded at the PGE Narodowy Stadium during the Korzeniowski Warsaw Race Walking Cup to build anticipation for the continental event.

The race is due to take place tomorrow and is organised by four-time Olympic champion Robert Korzeniowski.

It will begin with a one kilometre "Walk for Ukraine" in order to demonstrate Poland's support for the country amid the ongoing war with Russia.

The Flame of Peace is due to be taken on a loop of the stadium with 250 professional athletes scheduled to take part alongside Polish race walkers.

"We are delighted that the Flame of Peace will parade at an event that encourages inclusion ahead of the European Games 2023, which has the motto: 'We Are Unity'," read a statement from the Games' organisers European Olympic Committees (EOC).

"We want all of Poland to be inspired by the sports on show between June 21 and July 2 and I must thank our friend Robert Korzeniowski for his help in promoting the European Games.

The Walk for Ukraine is also set to take place at the event to demonstrate Poland's continued support during the war with Russia ©EOC

"I am sure that the Korzeniowski Warsaw Race Walking Cup will once again be a great success."

The Race Walking Cup is part of the World Athletics Walking Tour and is due to be the final event of the day with 200km races for both men and women.

Following the Walk for Ukraine, age groups between under-10 and under-18 will compete in 1km, 2km, 3km and 5km races.

The under-20 men and women and over-34 events will then take place over 10km.

"It is an honour to have the European Games Flame of Peace in Warsaw as part of our event," said Korzeniowski.

"I was at the stunning lighting ceremony in Rome earlier this month and know that the Flame is the perfect symbol for this event, which encourages unity and inclusion in our society.

"The European Games this summer is the largest multi-sport event held in Poland and I know that it will play a large role in inspiring the next generation of Polish champions."