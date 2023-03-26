Preparations for the 2023 European Games in Kraków-Małopolska are picking up speed as the second Coordination Commission took place with representatives of the Organising Committee and the European Olympic Committees (EOC) present in the host city.

EOC President Spyros Capralos reiterated his belief that Poland will be able to successfully host the event scheduled to take place from June 21 to July 2.

"There are less than 100 days to go to the European Games 2023 and the lighting of the flame of Peace in Rome is just a couple of weeks away," he said.

"The Organising Committee has achieved significant progress since our last visit in October.

"I am confident that, with the support of the NOCs and the sport federations - the organisers and the Polish National Olympic Committee will deliver successfully the biggest sport event in Europe in 2023.

"I would like to express my thanks to the Members of our Coordination Commission and our Polish organisers for their hard work and dedication in these difficult and turbulent times in Europe."

The Coordination Commission is made up of 27 members with experience in delivering multi-sport Games.

EOC President Spyros Capralos, right, is confident Poland will successfully stage the third edition of the European Games after the latest Coordination Commission, chaired by Hasan Arat, left, completed its visit to the country ©EOC

At the meeting it considered updates from all aspects of the Games' preparations and, with no new venues to build, the Organising Committee was able to focus on "ensuring effective operations" during the event.

"The second Coordination Commission meeting has proven another important step for everyone involved," said its chair Hasan Arat.

"I must thank all the members who have joined us both in person and remotely for their comments and expertise.

"And most of all, the EOC expressed its deep gratitude to our Polish friends for the welcome they are preparing to give to our continent’s leading athletes.

"Kraków-Małopolska 2023 is on course to be a fantastic event thanks to the continued hard work of all members of the LOC.

"Our friends are fully aware of the work that remains to be done and of our full support for delivering it."

Kraków-Małopolska 2023 is set to be the third edition of the European Games following Baku 2015 and Minsk 2019 and more than 7,000 athletes from 48 countries are expected to take part, although competitors from Russia and Belarus are set to be banned following Vladimir Putin's invasion last year of Ukraine.