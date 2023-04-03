Polish President Andrzej Duda has said that he will be able to tell his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelenskyy that this year’s European Games in Kraków-Małopolska will be staged in "peace and calm" after praising the exclusion of Russian and Belarusian athletes from the event.

Duda hailed the European Olympic Committees (EOC) for refusing to allow athletes from the two countries to compete at the Games during his speech at the Flame of Peace Lighting Ceremony here.

The Polish leader was present at the Ara Pacis Museum this evening where he received the Flame of Peace which is set to head to Poland in the build-up to Kraków-Małopolska 2023.

The handover ceremony was taking place just two days before Duda is due to meet Zelenskyy in Poland which has provided refuge for more Ukrainian citizens than any other nation since Russia’s invasion in February last year.

"This is going to be the grandest event in the European continent," said Duda.

EOC President Spyros Capralos hands over the Flame of Peace to Polish leader Andrzej Duda at a special ceremony in Rome ©EOC

"I firmly believe that they are going to take place in a friendly sports atmosphere.

"I would like to use this opportunity to extend my words of thanks to the President of the European Olympic Committees [Spyros Capralos] and to all of you for taking this decision of excluding representatives of Russia and Belarus from the European Games.

"Russia is an invader state - a state that is an aggressor which invaded Ukraine and is currently waging war in Ukraine.

"The Belarusian regime has supported this onslaught.

"I am saying that as a representative of Poland and a representative of hosting state of the European Games but also a country which is home to more than two million Ukrainian refugees that had to flee their own country to take refugee and shelter from the armed conflict.

"In two days’ time, I am going to host President Volodymyr Zelenskyy who is coming to meet my compatriots in Poland but also his Ukrainian compatriots in Poland.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is set to arrive in Poland where he is set to meet Polish leader Andrzej Duda and refugees from his country ©Getty Images

"Thank you very much for giving this opportunity that as the host of the European Games I will be able to look into the eyes of Zelenskyy and tell him that these Games are going to be the Games of peace and calm without pretences that everything is alright."

The International Olympic Committee has recommended that Russian and Belarusian athletes should be allowed to return to international competition as neutrals, as long as they do not support the war in Ukraine and are not affiliated to the military.

However, athletes from the two nations have been blocked from participating at the European Games, with Capralos reiterating the EOC’s stance on Russia and Belarus for the event when facing the media in Rome.

"Our decision had been taken some time ago that under the circumstances no Russian and Belarusian athletes would come to the European Games," said Capralos.

"You have to understand that we are only 49 days before the Games and that more than 50 per cent of the qualifications have already taken place so it is impossible for us to accept the participation of Russian and Belarusian athletes."