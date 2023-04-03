Kraków-Małopolska 2023 "ready" to host European Games after Flame of Peace Lighting Ceremony

Kraków-Małopolska 2023 President Marcin Nowak declared "we are ready" to stage the European Games after receiving the Flame of Peace at a special ceremony here.

Nowak attended the event at the Ara Pacis Museum in Italian capital Rome along with Poland’s President Andrzej Duda and Polish Olympic champions Anita Włodarczyk and Robert Korzeniowski.

The ceremony saw European Olympic Committees (EOC) President Spyros Capralos pass the Flame of Peace to Duda before it was handed over to race walker Korzeniowski and then hammer thrower Włodarczyk.

It will be flown to Poland before a Relay is due to be held before the European Games are scheduled to open on June 21.

"Of course, time is ticking," said Nowak.

"There are less than 80 days to go.

"We are preparing for the unexpected.

EOC President Spyros Capralos claimed the "journey begins now" to the Kraków-Małopolska 2023 European Games in his speech at the Flame of Peace Lighting Ceremony ©EOC

"Whenever you are organising such a big event, there are a lot of risks but most of all we are preparing for Plan B or even Plan C for any type of surprises.

"To answer in a few words: 'we are ready'."

The build-up to the European Games has faced uncertainty due to delays in the signing of the Host City Contract, which was ratified last May and further financial pressure caused by Poland’s relief efforts in response to the war in Ukraine.

Poland has welcomed more Ukrainian refugees than any other nation since Russia’s invasion of the country in February last year.

"Just weeks from now, the eyes of Europe will be turned to Poland," said Capralos.

"And these eyes will be full of hope.

"I have no doubt they will deeply appreciate what they see, thanks to the hard work of everyone that is involved in these Games.

Polish leader Andrzej Duda receives the symbolic olive tree from EOC President Spyros Capralos at the Ara Pacis Museum ©EOC

"Of course, for Polish athletes this summer will take on a unique meaning.

"The European Games will be the biggest multi-sport event ever held in Poland.

"And to compete at home is always a special experience.

"I have no doubt that we will see once-in-a-lifetime performances from the Polish team.

"The journey to Kraków begins now.

"It is a journey we will continue together.

"Side by side."

Italian National Olympic Committee President Giovanni Malagò praised the development of the European Games as it prepares for its third edition ©EOC

Polish Olympic Committee President Andrzej Kraśnicki and Polish International Olympic Committee member Maja Włoszczowska, a two-time Olympic mountain biking medallist, joined the Kraków-Małopolska 2023 delegation in Rome.

The Flame of Peace Lighting Ceremony also saw speeches from Italy’s Sports Minister Andrea Abodi and Italian National Olympic Committee President Giovanni Malagò.

About 7,000 athletes from 48 countries are set to compete across 29 sports at the European Games in Kraków-Małopolska but competitors from Russia and Belarus have been excluded in response to the war in Ukraine.

"I remember well when the European Games started and time after time, edition after edition they are always growing and this is very important for the entire Olympic Movement," said Malagò.

"The European Games are the backbone of the Olympic Movement.

"They are the foundation of our values."

Kraków-Małopolska 2023 is set to be the third edition of the European Games following Baku 2015 and Minsk 2019.