Ticket promotion launched with 100 days to go to 2023 European Games

Organisers of the European Games celebrated the countdown to Kraków-Małopolska 2023 reaching 100 days to go with a pre-sales ticket promotion.

A giant countdown clock was placed at the Jan Nowak Jezioranski Square in Kraków, which is the epicentre of the Games.

Fans who apply for tickets before April 3 will be awarded a code that gives them 25 per cent off four single event tickets.

The tickets will be priced between PLN20 (£3.52/$4.30/€4.25) and PLN90 (£16.90/$20.50/€20), while the first 10,000 single event tickets sold will be discounted when they go on sale next month.

Events such as teqball, padel, muaythai and kickboxing will have free admission for the first three days, along with the athletics competition.

Hasan Arat, the European Olympic Committees (EOC) Coordination Commission chair, expressed the importance of the 100 day countdown.

"It is a pleasure to mark 100 days until the start of the European Games Kraków-Małopolska 2023 with a range of promotions and the launch of the ticket sales platform," said Arat.

"Preparations continue and we are confident that Poland will deliver the best and biggest European Games yet thanks to the tremendous hard work of the Organising Committee.

Hasan Arat is confident that Poland will host the best European Games to date ©IOC

"Today is an important milestone as we look ahead to the summer and it is fantastic to be able to sell 10,000 discounted tickets.

"I know that the Polish fans will come out in large numbers and by offering free admission to a range of sports, these Games will truly be accessible to everyone.

"I am looking forward to the Games starting with a fantastic Opening Ceremony at the Henryk Reyman Municipal Stadium on June 21."



In many Polish cities, a total of 20,000 liquid crystal display screens were placed to advertise the European Games.

Marcin Nowak, the Organising Committee chair, explained the value of the event to Poland as a nation.

"One-hundred days is a symbolic moment for us," said Nowak.

"It reminds us that we are facing the last days until the biggest sports event in the history of our country begins.

"We are aware that a very hectic period is ahead of us, but I am sure that the Games will kick off in a very good spirit on 21 June 2023, with the Flame of Peace lit in Krakow."

The 2023 European Games are scheduled to take place between June 21 and July 2, with 7,000 athletes expected to compete across 26 sports.