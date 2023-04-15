US clinch fifth ISU World Team Trophy in Figure Skating title in Tokyo

The United States secured their fifth International Skating Union (ISU) World Team Trophy in Figure Skating title as competition came to an end at the Tokyo Metropolitan Gymnasium.

The Americans clinched their first overall triumph since 2019 with a final tally of 120 points.

The total meant they had a winning margin of 25 points over second-placed South Korea who made their debut at the event.

Host nation Japan then rounded out the top three a single point off the silver medallists.

The US and Japan have been on the podium in every edition of the competition since its inception in 2009.

Reigning world silver medallists Alexa Knierim and Brandon Frazier got the US off to the perfect start with a win in the pairs free skate with a remarkable routine that featured a triple twist, throw triple loop and flip, and a triple toe double combination.

It resulted in a new personal best score of 147.87 points.

American captain Jason Brown then put in a strong performance in the men's free skate to secure the overall gold with 183.43 points.

"It's been so fun getting to talk on behalf of my team the last few days, but I'm just going to let the skating from Team USA to speak for itself," he said.

"I'm really proud of them and what they put out and I feel like they all left it out on the ice."

🏆 Final Results at #WTTFigure in Tokyo, 🇯🇵



🥇 Team USA

🥈 Team Republic of Korea

🥉 Team Japan

4️⃣ Team Italy

5️⃣ Team France

6️⃣ Team Canada #FigureSkating pic.twitter.com/fspMWZsa6j — ISU Figure Skating (@ISU_Figure) April 15, 2023

World bronze medallist Ilia Malinin then came out to skate in the discipline despite the win being confirmed and secured another eight team points for his country to extend the already comfortable lead.

Despite the US' dominance, Brown was determined to keep his team grounded.

"Anything can happen on the day, anyone can compete," he said.

"Well, anyone can have a bad day.

"You just never know how the chips will fall.

"So each day we came into this event, and I think all teams came into this event giving it their all.

"The results ended the way they did, and they added up to what they added up at this particular event.

"But I think the most important thing is to never give up on yourself and to always believe that you have a shot no matter what."

Although competition has come to an end, the event is set to conclude properly tomorrow with the exhibition gala.