Hosts Japan have qualified first for the International Skating Union (ISU) World Team Trophy in figure skating.

Six countries will take part in the event in Tokyo between April 13 and 16, after earning their spots through the ISU world standing points list.

Japan ended at the top with 9,453 points and have named a strong line-up for the competition on home ice.

With each country selecting two men, two women, one pairs couple and one ice dance couple, the hosts have named three gold medallists from last week's World Championships in Saitama.

Men's winner Shoma Uno, women's champion Kaori Sakamoto and pairs gold medallists Riku Miura and Ryuichi Kihara will all take part in the World Team Trophy.

The United States can call on ice dance world champions Madison Chock and Evan Bates ©Getty Images

The United States have qualified in second place and are likely to call on ice dance world champions Madison Chock and Evan Bates.

Canada, Italy, France and South Korea will complete the line-up in that order, with the Koreans making their debut at the event.

Russia won the last World Team Trophy in 2021 but are now banned due to the invasion of Ukraine.

The Tokyo Metropolitan Gymnasium is due to host this year's event.

Skaters will achieve points for their countries, depending on where they finish in their competition.