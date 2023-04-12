ISU World Team Trophy set to start with six teams competing for glory in Tokyo

The top six figure skating nations from the 2022-2023 International Skating Union (ISU) season will be competing at the ISU World Team Trophy, which is due to begin in Tokyo tomorrow.

Hosts Japan dominated the season and collected three titles at the World Championships in Saitama last month, meaning they head into the Trophy at the Tokyo Metropolitan Gymnasium with 9453 points at the top of the standings.

Japan will field women's world champion Kaori Sakamoto and pairs world champions Riku Miura and Ryuichi Kihara.

Men's world champion Shoma Uno has withdrawn with injury, and has been replaced by Shun Sato with Sakamoto becoming team captain.

Also in the team are Grand Prix Final champion Mai Mihara, Kazuki Tomono and Four Continents ice dance silver medalists Kana Muramoto and Daisuke Takahashi.

United States finished second in the rankings with 8721 points, and will call on new world ice dance champions Madison Chock and Evan Bates.

World pairs silver medallists Alexa Knierim and Brandon Frazier and men's bronze medalist Ilia Malinin are also in their squad.

The other team members are Grand Prix Final silver medallist Isabeau Levito, Amber Glenn and Jason Brown, who was named team captain.

Japan topped the qualifiers for the event with 9,453 points ©Getty Images

Canada ended on 5978 points in the season to claim third in the rankings, and they will be led by world ice dance bronze medallists Piper Gilles and Paul Poirier.

Four Continents medalists Deanna Stellato and Maxime Deschamps, as well as Keegan Messing, are also in the squad.

Gilles was given the role of team captain.

South Korea have qualified for the first time after finishing fourth with 5477 points.

World silver medallists Junwhan Cha and Haein Lee are on the team, as well as Grand Prix finalist Yelim Kim and junior silver ice dance medallists Hannah Lim and Ye Quan.

Cha will be the Korean team captain.

Italy returns to the World Team Trophy with 5260 points, fielding ice dancers Charlene Guignard and Marco Fabbri, pairs couple Sara Conti and Niccolo Macii and 2023 European silver medallist Matteo Rizzo.

France will complete the line-up Tokyo after qualifying with 3943 points.

They will feature European champion Adam Siao Him Fa, ice dancers Evgeniia Lopareva and Geoffrey Brissaud and captain Kevin Aymoz.

Russia, who were champions of the 2021 edition, will not be competing as they are banned from ISU competitions alongside Belarus due to the invasion of Ukraine.

The ISU Team Trophy is set to take place until April 16.

Skaters earn points for their countries from their respective competitions.