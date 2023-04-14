US set sights on ISU World Team Trophy title after extending lead over South Korea

The United States are closing in on the International Skating Union World Team Trophy in figure skating after increasing their lead on day two of competition in Japanese capital Tokyo.

Reigning world ice dance champions Madison Chock and Evan Bates backed up their table-topping rhythm dance routine by emerging victorious from the free dance segment to add a further 12 points to the American team’s total.

Chock and Bates produced a personal best score of 138.41 at the Tokyo Metropolitan Gymnasium.

Italy’s Charlene Guignard and Marco Fabbri notched 132.34 for second, while Canada’s Piper Gilles and Paul Poirier scored 128.48 for third.

🔢 Current Standings after day 2️⃣ at #WTTFigure in Tokyo, 🇯🇵



1️⃣ Team USA

2️⃣ Team Republic of Korea

3️⃣ Team Japan

4️⃣ Team France

5️⃣ Team Italy

6️⃣ Team Canada #FigureSkating pic.twitter.com/pmahBp123J — ISU Figure Skating (@ISU_Figure) April 14, 2023

The US enjoyed further success when Alexa Knierim and Brandon Frazier came out on top in the short programme of the pairs competition.

The American duo took first place with 82.25, leaving home favourites Riku Miura and Ryuichi Kihara to settle for second with 80.47.

Canada’s Deanna Stellato-Dudek and Maxime Deschamps rounded off the top three when they posted 70.20.

Lee Hae-in boosted South Korea’s hopes of victory when she sealed first spot in the free skating section of the women’s event.

Haein Lee is the queen of #WTTFigure 👑🤩⛸️ Another flawless performance helps her win the Women’s event and earn points for Team Rep. of Korea! #FigureSkating pic.twitter.com/RwJfk7vg9b — ISU Figure Skating (@ISU_Figure) April 14, 2023

After top scoring with 76.90 in the short programme segment yesterday, Lee continued her fine form when she recorded 148.57 for first today.

Japan’s two-time world champion Kaori Sakamoto sealed second with 145.75, while South Korea’s Kim Ye-lim notched 143.59 for third.

Isabeau Levito scored nine more points for the US after finishing fourth with 142.65.

The US have now established a 15-point lead over South Korea with one day of competition remaining in Tokyo.

A tally of 90 sees the US top the standings ahead of South Korea and hosts Japan who have earned 75 and 74 respectively.

Competition is due to conclude tomorrow with the free skating routines in the men’s and pairs events.