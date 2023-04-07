ISU to rule on Russia and Belarus in June or October

The International Skating Union (ISU) has confirmed that its decision on the participation of Russia and Belarus in international competitions will be made in a meeting in either June or October.

It comes after the International Olympic Committee (IOC) Executive Board recommended that sports federations allow individual Russian and Belarusian athletes to compete as neutrals, as long as they do not openly support the invasion of Ukraine or are affiliated to the military.

"ISU closely monitors the situation in Ukraine and its impact on the ISU activity as well as the discussions within the Olympic Movement," the governing body said to Russian state news agency TASS.

"The ISU has noted the statement of the International Olympic Committee following its meeting of March 28, 2023 with its recommendations for International Federations on the participation of athletes with a Russian or Belarussian passport in international competitions.

"As the ice skating season is already coming to an end, the ISU Council will discuss the matter during its next meeting either in June or October."

The ISU will make their decision on the reinstatement of Russia and Belarus in June or October ©Getty Images

The IOC recommended that Russia and Belarus be banned completely when Vladimir Putin launched his invasion of Ukraine in February 2022, before its recent announcement rolled back that stance.

This led to the ISU suspending athletes from those nations on March 1, 2022.

The Court of Arbitration for Sport is reportedly due to hold a hearing on May 2 after an appeal by Russian athletes who have been suspended by the ISU.

If the athletes are reinstated, this means that the earliest competition they could possibly participate in would be the Hollins Trophy International in figure skating, which takes place from June 9 to 12.