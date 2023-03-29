The countries which will compete in table tennis at the Kraków-Małopolska 2023 European Games have been confirmed with places at Paris 2024 up for grabs.

Poland, who automatically qualify as hosts, will be joined by Germany, Sweden, France, Portugal, Romania, Slovakia, Slovenia, Croatia, Great Britain, Belgium and Denmark for the men's tournament.

For the women's tournament, the hosts will be joined by Germany, Romania, Portugal, France, Hungary, Slovakia, Luxembourg, Austria, Czech Republic, Sweden and Ukraine.

The teams that will be competing in the men's table tennis in Poland ©EG2023

There will be five gold medals available - men's singles and doubles, women's singles and doubles and mixed doubles.

Hasan Arat, the European Olympic Committees Coordination Commission chair, spoke on the "excitement" table tennis is generating.

"The confirmation of the line-up for the table tennis tournament at the European Games is particularly exciting with a spot at next summer's Olympics available for the winners of the mixed doubles gold medal," he said.

"I know that table tennis will provide plenty of excitement at the Hutnika Arena and I must thank the European Table Tennis Union for their cooperation in ensuring we host a successful tournament in Kraków-Małopolska."

The teams that will be competing in the women's table tennis at the 2023 European Games ©EG2023

Germany dominated the competition at the Minsk 2019 European Games, winning every table tennis event except the women's singles, which was won by Fu Yu of Portugal.

Germany's Dang Qiu and Austria's Sofia Polcanova were victorious in the singles at the 2022 European Championships, so could be a threat again.

In doubles, Sweden's Mattias Falck and Kristan Karlssin won the men's event, while the Austrian-Romanian pair of Polcanova and Bernadette Szocs won the women's.

The French duo of Emmanuiel Lebesson and Jia Nan Yuan claimed the mixed doubles title.

The table tennis event at the 2023 European Games is set to take place from June 23 to July 1 at the Hutnika Arena.