Nearly 7,000 people have so far registered to become a volunteer at this year's European Games in Kraków-Małopolska in Poland.

The figure has been announced with the deadline to sign-up approaching on March 31.

Organisers are in the early stages of interviewing candidates with officials saying there is "no shortage" of people who already have experience working at sporting events.

Among those to have applied are 20 people from China.

Volunteers must be aged 16 or over by June 1, 2023, with organisers insisting there is no such thing as "too old".

Fluent communication in English is required and volunteers must be available for at least eight days during the event volunteering period.

The Organising Committee will provide food while at work, free public transport, insurance, the necessary training, a certificate and accommodation for anyone from outside the Lesser Poland region.

Every volunteer will also be given a starter pack, which includes clothing and gadgets.

Areas to volunteer in include media, registering athletes, supporting logistics and the Opening and Closing Ceremonies.

"Most importantly, they will be guides for athletes and fans, who will be helped to find their way around the venue and access information about the Games," organisers said.

This year's European Games are due to run between June 21 and July 2.

Kraków will be the main venue hub with events also held across the wider Małopolska region.