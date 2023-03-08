Spanish broadcast giants Grup Mediapro have promised the "best European Games to date" after sealing a deal to broadcast the 2023 European Games in Kraków and Małopolska.

Mediapro is set to cover the Games in partnership with the Warsaw-based Festival Group.

"We are honoured to be chosen to broadcast these Games to Europe and the rest of the world," Mediapro Broadcast and Media Services commercial and marketing director Óscar López said.

"Our experience in multi sport event production will be made available to the European Olympic Committees, to deliver the best European Games to date."

Grup Mediapro is expected to have a team of 750 involved with producing the coverage of the Games.

It will televise all 29 sports at the Games and will have 15 high definition outside broadcast units on hand.

Mediapro have their headquarters in Barcelona but will broadcast the Pan American Games in 2023 ©Getty Images

"Cooperation with a world leader in the audiovisual sector, with an established position in the world of sports is an honour for us, we are now sure that the summer Games will reach all sports fans around the world," European Games Organising Committee President Marcin Nowak said.

"While supporting their favourite athletes in front of the TV, they will feel almost like fans gathered in the sports arenas."

Grup Mediapro will also have responsibility for setting up, fitting out and managing the International Broadcast Centre (IBC) from where the television signal will be distributed around the world.

The organisation was host broadcaster for the 2019 Pan-American Games in Lima and is set to handle the broadcast operation for Santiago 2023 in October.

They will offer 1,900 hours of live coverage.

Mediapro had also been principle audio visual supplier for the 2022 Mediterranean Games in Oran.