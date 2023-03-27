Ukraine's six-time Para-taekwondo world champion Vika Marchuk has spoken to students in Denmark about her life and career.

The country's squad has been based in Denmark following the Russian invasion of Ukraine in February 2022.

Marchuk spoke about fleeing the war, living with an impairment and competing on the world stage.

The under-49 kilograms fighter has also won five European crowns but was beaten in a bronze medal bout when taekwondo made its Paralympic debut at Tokyo 2020.

As a child, Marchuk was abandoned in an ill-equipped orphanage in Kyiv after being born with Holt-Oram syndrome and only one arm.

Vika Marchuk, left, competing at the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games ©Getty Images

"I am impressed daily by Vika," said Danish national team coach Bjarne Johanssen after Marchuk's visit to the students at a local school.

"I am impressed by her approach to the situation and life in general."

The Ukrainian team has trained with Lisa Gjessing, Denmark's 58kg Paralympic gold medallist and a multiple world champion, while in the country.