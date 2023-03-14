María Espinoza has been appointed as a coach of Mexico's Para-taekwondo team.

The 35-year-old is an Olympic champion after winning the over-67 kilograms heavyweight class at Beijing 2008.

She has a full set of Olympic medals after winning silver at Rio 2016 and bronze at London 2012.

Espinoza is now working towards the Paris 2024 Paralympic Games in her coaching role.

"I am very happy to support the Mexican Para-taekwondo team with the objectives it has in this Paralympic cycle, and I hope to continue adding results to the team, which have been good since previous years," she said.

"On the one hand to be able to transmit to them what the experience as an athlete is, and on the other hand also to learn from them, and also to learn the mechanics of being a coach because they are different things, and having this opportunity with them for me makes me very happy."

María Espinoza has a full set of Olympic medals ©Getty Images

Espinoza won both World Championship gold and the Pan American Games title in 2007.

On March 22, Mexico's Para-stars will bid to qualify for this year's Parapan American Games in Santiago.

A qualifier is taking place in Rio de Janeiro.

"On this side as a coach it will be a privilege to be able to transmit and guide them," Espinoza said.