Japanese Para-taekwondo fighter works to find jobs for people with disabilities

Japanese Para-taekwondo fighter Kenta Awatari has taken his skills into the workplace as he looks to encourage employers to hire more people with disabilities.

Awatari is the vice-president of JGC Parallel Technologies, a company which helps workplaces bring staff with impairments on board.

With the company now a year-old, Awatari cited the achievement of finding jobs for 15 people.

The firm, which creates new roles and also revamps office space, hopes to "realise a society where all people, regardless of whether they have disabilities or not, can work on equal footing, demonstrating their social significance while demonstrating their technologies".

The company helps disabled people find employment ©Getty Images

It hopes to be the "number one company in Japan where everyone can work on an equal footing" by 2025.

In 2017, Awatari made the quarter-finals of the World Championships - his first international Para-taekwondo tournament.

He has also won medals at the Asian Championships.