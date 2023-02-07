A taekwondo coach in Australia has won acclaim for teaching the sport to people on the autism spectrum.

Reza Hassani, who is originally from Afghanistan, was named as Australian Taekwondo's community coach of the year for 2022 in December.

He is also the head instructor of South Australian club Total Taekwondo Academy, as well as a nurse who has spent several years caring for people with disabilities.

Hassani initially offered free trials to four athletes with autism, under Australia's National Disability Insurance Scheme.

The coach believed taekwondo was the ideal way for the group to cope with their elevated levels of anxiety, while studies in South Korea have suggested that the sport's kicking increases the balance of people with autism.

It is also said to improve their posture, coordination and turning ability.

"It's a strange sport for them, and most of them have never tried it, but when we give them a better picture and a free trial, they understand it better," Hassani said to Australian Taekwondo.

"Taekwondo is all about socialising and movement.

Reza Hassani was named as Australian Taekwondo's community coach of the year for 2022 ©Australian Taekwondo/Facebook

"It's important because most of the time, they end up sitting around, often doing very sedentary things.

"In the gym, they're doing important movements."

Hassani, a World Taekwondo Hanmadang champion, said the scheme also encouraged important camaraderie.

"It's not easy because everyone feels a bit scared, they need more support and care while they train and you have to keep an eye on every single movement - what they're doing and taking responsibility for the things you're teaching," he added.

"As soon as they wear the uniform, it's a big thing for them.

"They feel part of something and they're making friends.

"As all of the students get to know each other more, you'll find that if one person needs a hand or support, basically everybody tries to help."