An agreement has been signed to lease the Henryk Reyman Municipal Stadium to the Kraków-Małopolska 2023 Organising Committee.

Committee President Marcin Nowak and vice-president Michal Langer met with Kraków Sports Infrastructure Management Board director Krzysztof Kowal to complete the deal.

The Stadium is set to serve as the main venue for the Games as it is scheduled to host the Opening and Closing Ceremonies, and the rugby sevens fixtures.

The agreement covers a one-month lease of the stadium by the company.

"We are putting the stadium under the company’s ownership," Kowal said.

"This is not easy, as the stadium will be used for matches of the Wisla Krakow team.

"The stadium is also used all the time by other tenants, who will also have to function somehow during this time.

"However, there are no worries about the organisation.

"We have had a number of discussions with the tenants of the premises in the stadium, specifying what kind of restrictions await them in connection with the Games."

Kowal added that ongoing upgrades to the stadium will not impact the Games' use of it.

The venue's façade will be changed with energy-saving conditions to be improved, while the replacement of air handling units is also planned.

During the signing ceremony, a second agreement was also reached which will see a night run take place during the Cracovia Marathon which will be dedicated to the European Games.

"Taking place on April 22, the night run will be dedicated to the European Games, during which about 6,000 runners will run along a route through the most beautiful places in Krakow: the city centre, the Kazimierz district, and the Main Square itself," said Kowal.

"We will promote the Games during this event."

The design of the t-shirt that runners will be able to purchase was also presented.

The registration phase to compete is due to open on March 1.

Kraków-Małopolska 2023 is due to run from June 21 to July 2 later this year.