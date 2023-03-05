Polish organisers of the 2023 European Games in Kraków-Małopolska have reached an agreement with Likom to be able to host canoe sprint in the Kryspinow Waterway, a lake in Piaski, it has been announced.

The organisers of the event will rent the facilities for a month from Likom, including the lake, technical infrastructure and parking lots.

The Kryspinow Waterway is capable of hosting events such as swimming, windsurfing and kayaking, but will only stage canoe sprint at the 2023 European Games.

The canoe sprint competition is due to last three days, starting from the opening night of competition the Games on June 22, the day after the Opening Ceremony.

There are set to be 300 participants competing for 16 sets of medals.

An agreement has been reached to rent the facilities of the Kryspin Waterway from Likom to stage canoe sprint at the 2023 European Games ©Kraków-Małopolska 2023

The 2019 European Games in Minsk saw hosts Belarus top the medals tally of the canoe sprint with five golds, two silvers and three bronzes, edging past second-place Hungary and third-place Germany.

Hosts of this tournament, Poland, finished sixth in the overall table for canoe sprint with one gold and three bronzes.

Belarus are set to miss this year's European Games, along with Russia, following the invasion by Vladimir Putin last year of Ukraine.

The third European Games is scheduled to conclude on July 2, with 48 nations expected to take part in 26 different sports.