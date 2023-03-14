Ukrainian MP Goncharenko asks IOC to "make only possible decision" and ban Russian and Belarusian athletes from Paris 2024

Ukrainian Member of Parliament Oleksiy Goncharenko has called on the International Olympic Committee (IOC) to "make the only possible decision" and ban Russian and Belarusian athletes from the Paris 2024 Olympics.

Goncharenko, who represents Odesa in the National Parliament, spoke in English in a video message, timed before the next IOC Executive Board meeting, scheduled to take place in two weeks.

"I now address to IOC, please please make the only possible decision and stop Russian athletes and Belarusian athletes from taking part in Olympic Games, show to the whole world that somebody who started so awful war should be responsible," Goncharenko said.

He called on the IOC to "show that Olympism is something that is really important for the whole humankind."

Ukraine officials and politicians have made extensive use of videos and social media to call for an Olympic ban on Russia and Belarus.

Goncharenko, who has been part of the Ukrainian Parliament's delegation to the European Parliament insisted: "I love sport and I love Olympic Games, but I hate the idea that in Paris in Olympic Games can take part Russian and Belarusian athletes."

In the video, he described Russian and Belarusian athletes as "representatives of the countries which started aggressive war inside of Europe which killed tens of thousands of people including 232 athletes and coaches.

Ukrainian MP Oleksiy Goncharenko has called on the IOC to ban Russian and Belarusian athletes from participating in the Paris 2024 Olympic Games ©Getty Images

"Russian Army destroyed more than 340 sports facilities in Ukraine and after this their athletes, many of whom are representatives of Russian military clubs, can come to Olympic Games," Goncharenko continued.

Goncharenko, a vice-president of the Parliament Assembly of the Council of Europe Agency for migration, refugees and internally displaced persons, highlighted war atrocities in his video.

"I absolutely assure you that Russia is committing genocide against Ukrainians," Goncharenko said, and spoke about sexual assault and rape perpetrated by Russian forces.

"First they publicly reject the fact that Ukrainians is a group that we exist, they organised campaigns of mass murders and mass rape, sexual violence, mass deportation of people including children from our country."

Goncharenko also drew parallels with the 1936 Olympics in Berlin which were exploited by Hitler and the Nazis for propaganda purposes.

"After such awful crime committed by Russia they can’t use Olympic Games in order to legitimise their international presence, we can’t allow again how it was made by Hitler in 1936 or in other case to use Olympic Games not for promoting better world," Goncharenko insisted.

"The main idea of Olympic Games is about peace, and one of the goals of Olympism is to promote peaceful society, and to help using sport to create more harmonious society in peace - is it what is doing Russia?"

The IOC Executive Board is set to meet on March 26.

insidethegames has asked the IOC for a comment.