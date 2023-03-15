Russian Sports Minister Oleg Matytsin was among the attendees at the Opening Ceremony of the International Boxing Association Women’s World Championships here.

Matytsin arrived at the event shortly after the parade of nations before greeting IBA President Umar Kremlev and sitting down next to the Russian official.

The Sports Minister has been in India this week having met with Indian Olympic Association President PT Usha on Monday (March 13).

Usha described the meeting as a "courtesy visit".

Matytsin was present at the Opening Ceremony in New Delhi along with Indian officials including the country's Sports Minister Anurag Thakur.

insidethegames approached Thakur for comment on Matytsin's attendance but he refused to answer any questions.

Matytsin told insidethegames that the Ceremony was a "great success" but refused to be drawn into details about his meetings in India.

"Boxing is very popular in India," said Matytsin.

"It has a fantastic experience of how to organise big events.

"I hope this event will be very successful."

