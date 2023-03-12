Guttsait and Bubka urged to do more after FIE decision to lift ban on Russia

Ukraine's Sports Minister and National Olympic Committee President Vadym Guttsait is under pressure after the decision of the International Fencing Federation (FIE) to allow competitors from Russia and Belarus to return to competition.

The lack of influence exerted by former National Olympic Committee of Ukraine (NOCU) President Sergey Bubka has also been questioned by People’s Deputy of Ukraine Olga Saladukha.

She has claimed that Guttsait, an Olympic fencing gold medallist, should have done more to use his position in the sport to have prevented the decision.

"The decision of the International Fencing Federation to admit Russians and Belarusians to competitions is a challenge for Ukrainian and world sports," Saladukha, an Olympic triple jump bronze medallist, wrote on Telegram.

"Unfortunately, the Kremlin lobbyists proved to be strong enough to push him through.

"FIE closed its eyes to the war crimes of the Russian Federation, to the almost daily deaths of Ukrainian athletes, to the destruction of our cities and villages, to the destruction of our sports infrastructure."

Alisher Usmanov, who led the International Fencing Federation until he stepped down temporarily last year, is close to Russian President Vladimir Putin ©The Kremlin

Saladukha drew attention to the power of Russian influence over fencing and the fact that International Olympic Committee President Thomas Bach is also a former fencer.

"It is characteristic that the Russians had a serious influence in the management of fencing sports organisations," Saladukha wrote.

"FIE was headed by Russian oligarch Alisher Usmanov for more than 10 years, and the head of the Russian Olympic Committee was the head of the European Fencing Confederation.

"Therefore, the process of 'rehabilitation' of the aggressor began not by chance with fencing.

"Let me remind you that IOC President Thomas Bach is also a fencer.

"And recently, he has been constantly inclined to remove sports sanctions from Russia and Belarus.

"But we also have people in Ukraine who also seriously influence the world fencing sport.

"This is, in particular, the relevant Minister and President of the NOC, Vadym Guttsait.

"Until recently, he headed the Fencing Federation of Ukraine and is a member of the FIE Executive Committee.

"It is from him that we must learn how it happened that the enemy took revenge and whether we made adequate efforts to prevent it.

"I am sure that Mr. Guttsait has this information and has a 'plan B' so that the decision of the FIE does not become a precedent for other Federations."

Ukraine's Olympic triple jump bronze medallist Olga Saladukha has warned that more needs to be done to prevent other International Federations lifting their bans on Russia ©Instagram

Saladukha also publicly raised the position of Bubka, the 1988 Olympic pole vault gold medallist, who has been an IOC member since 2008 and who led the NOCU for 17 years until standing down in 2022.

He has not made any public comments about the war since shortly after Russia launched its invasion in February last year.

"It is also not superfluous to inquire about the work of IOC member Sergey Bubka," Saladukha continued.

"Being next to Thomas Bach, he undoubtedly has an influence on people who make principled decisions in the world of sports.

"I am sure that his public silence does not mean inactivity, and he uses all means to help Ukraine.

"At the level of the Ministry, NOCs and Federations, it is important today to coordinate with our allies around the world.

"Because, sitting in our own 'shell', we will miss the revenge of the Russians and will be faced with a fait accompli.

"For example, during the FIE vote, the USA Fencing Federation took a clear position in favour of Ukraine and calls for the cooperation of our sports community.

"Many thanks to her for this!

"The pro-Ukrainian party in world sports must be stronger, faster, more proactive.

"It is necessary to impose one's own agenda, and not belatedly react to the enemy's actions.

"I hope that the people who lead Ukrainian sports have such an understanding."