The International Olympic Committee (IOC) has stated it hopes that the British Government "will respect the autonomy of sport" after its Secretary of State for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport Lucy Frazer wrote to sponsors urging them to back a ban on Russia and Belarus.

Frazer penned a letter to members of the IOC's Olympic Partner (TOP) programme outlining the Government's concerns over the two nations' participation in international sport.

"It is not up to Governments to decide which athletes can participate in which international competitions," read an IOC statement.

"This would be the end of world sport as we know it today.

"We hope very much that the British government will respect the autonomy of sport, which it has emphasised in so many decisions, statements and UN resolutions."

The global governing body has cited the latest United Nations (UN) resolution in its argument.

The motion was adopted during the UN General Assembly last December and supports the independence and autonomy of sport as well as the mission of the International Olympic Committee in leading the Olympic Movement.

Lucy Frazer urged TOP sponsors to back a ban on Russia and Belarus from international sport ©Getty Images

The IOC is adamant that the decision of which athletes can take part in international competitions should be solely down to sports organisations and based exclusively on sporting merit.

"In accordance with this, Olympic sponsors are not involved in this decision-making process," the statement continued.

"The consultations with all the stakeholders of the Olympic Movement – the athlete representatives, the 206 National Olympic Committees and the International Federations – as part of the democratic decision-making process, are still ongoing.

"In this context it is important to note that participation in the Olympic Games Paris 2024 is not part of the discussions, which are instead focused on the upcoming international competitions, for which the IFs have the sole authority."

Airbnb, Alibaba, Allianz, Atos, Bridgestone, Coca-Cola, Deloitte, Intel, Omega SA, Proctor and Gamble, Samsung, Toyota and Visa were all addressed in Frazer's letter as they have United Kingdom-based chief executives.

Panasonic was the only one omitted due to its Japanese management.

She protested the IOC's shift to explore a pathway for the return of Russian and Belarusian athletes, likely competing as neutrals, in time for Paris 2024.

Last week, the International Fencing Federation (FIE) decided to enable the return of Russian and Belarusians at its event from the second half of April this year.

The FIE has officially approved the return of Russian and Belarusian athletes to its events ©Getty Images

Led by Montreal 1976 fencing gold medallist Thomas Bach, the IOC has passed comment on the matter.

"The IOC has taken note of the FIE decision," its statement said.

"We also note that, with regard to the conditions for participation in international competitions, the FIE refers to the respective IOC recommendations."

The FIE vote was passed at its Extraordinary Congress by 89 votes to 46, with two abstentions.

Two attempts from the Ukrainian Fencing Federation to block the move failed to pass.

The IOC is "following with great interest" the discussion on Russians and Belarusians at this year's Wimbledon ©Getty Images

The IOC states it is "following with great interest" the debate on Russian and Belarusian participation at this year's Wimbledon.

Organisers of the Grand Slam implement an outright ban last year which saw the event fined and stripped of ranking points.

There is yet to be an announcement on its policy for 2023, with the competition scheduled to take place from July 3 to July 16.

"What is under discussion in the Olympic Movement right now is nothing different from what is already happening in a number of international sports," the IOC statement read.

"Just last weekend we saw a Ukrainian player winning the WTA tournament in Austin, Texas, in a final against a player with a Russian passport.

"In this context, we are following with great interest the discussion around the participation of players with Russian or Belarusian passports at Wimbledon."

insidethegames has contacted the Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport for comment.