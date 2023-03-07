Ukrainian fencer Andrii Cherkashyn has set up a fundraising website after fleeing the country and arriving in Britain.

Cherkashyn is Ukraine's under-17 national champion and the European bronze medallist in the cadet category.

"Being a refugee, and adjusting to a new country and a new life whilst being an international athlete presents great challenges," the 16-year-old wrote.

"It requires an enormous amount of funding in order to support a rigorous training regime and travel expenses to attend international tournaments.

"Because of this, I have decided to crowdfund to help me achieve my dreams of becoming one of the best fencers in the world.

"Unfortunately, the Ukrainian Fencing Federation is unable to provide the funding I require, making it difficult for me to continue to compete at the highest level."

Andrii Cherkashyn is a European bronze medal-winning athlete in his age group and is trying to keep his sporting career alive ©Andrii Cherkashyn/Crowdfunder

When the war with Russia began last February, he had to leave his home in Kyiv before finding refuge in Israel for a few months.

He then found a coach in London where he subsequently moved and has joined a new school in the capital.

At the time of writing, he has received £3,047 ($3,600/€3,400) of his £5,000 ($6,000/€5,600) target from 49 donators.

"I'm currently seeking to raise £5,000 to cover some of the costs of training, travel, and equipment," Cherkashyn wrote.

"I hope that you will consider supporting me in this endeavour.

Andrii Cherkashyn is aiming to raise £5,000 through his campaign ©Andrii Cherkashyn/Crowdfunder

"For me, fencing is more than just a sport.

"It is a way to strengthen our minds and bodies and connect with people and cultures from around the world.

"By supporting my campaign, you're not just helping me achieve my dreams, but also promoting strong mental health, cross-cultural exchange, and understanding.

"I'm incredibly grateful for any support you can offer, no matter how small.

"Every penny counts, and with your help, I can continue to improve my skills, help promote the sport I love and make my country proud."

You can donate to his fundraising page here.