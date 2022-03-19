Fundraiser launched in support of National MMA Federation of Ukraine

An online fundraiser has been launched to help the National MMA Federation of Ukraine (NMMAFU) after the Russian invasion of the country.

The organisation's main gym, where the national team has trained for the past few years, has been destroyed by bombing.

Ukraine also had to withdraw from the MMA Super Cup in Bahrain earlier this month, with fighters joining the defence of their homeland.

Anton Blank, the vice-president of the Federation, said the NMMAFU would help the country's citizens who needed food and medicine.

His home city of Kharkiv, the second largest in Ukraine, has been extensively targeted.

"The children are dying, whole families are dying," said Blank.

"They are trying to raise my hometown to the ground."

The International Mixed Martial Arts Federation has suspended the membership of the Russian MMA Union as a result of the invasion.

To make a donation, click here.