The European Cycling Union (UEC) has announced a Solidarity and Unity Aid crowdfunding scheme will be started to help cyclists affected by the war in Ukraine.

The governing body confirmed its intentions to begin a fundraiser for the Ukrainian Cycling Federation and its athletes in a statement, which includes a series of financial measures.

Cycling equipment will be given to a group of young athletes aged nine to 18 who are currently residing in Poland and being supported by the country's Cycling Federation.

Money will be donated to the foundation created by the federation to give financial aid to the families hosting the children.

A new pan-European insurance policy will allow around fifty athletes to train and compete regularly across the continent fully insured.





Travel from Turkey to Belgium for the Ukrainian track cycling team will be covered by the UEC, along with their hotel expenses for thirty days.

Complete cycling apparel will be gifted to all of the respective Ukrainian national cycling teams, and support will be offered to the BMX team for their participation in the BMX European Cups.

Rounds nine and ten of the 2022 BMX European Cup are currently being held in Kampen in the Netherlands, whilst this year's UEC Indoor Cycling Elite European Championships are scheduled to take place from June 17 to 18.

The twelfth edition of the UEC European Track Championships is due to run from August 11 to 16 in Munich.

According to the latest figures published by the United Nations (UN), over 4.7 million Ukrainian refugees have now been documented across Europe.

At least 4,183 civilians have now been killed in Ukraine since Russia launched a full-scale invasion on February 24, but the UN believes the true figure is considerably higher.