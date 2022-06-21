A fundraising plan has been devised with the aim of helping to send Ukraine to the Under-19 Rugby League European Championship in Italy.

The Ukrainian Federation of Rugby League (UFRL) is searching for funds for the tournament and is partnering with European Rugby League to raise money.

An initial target of £30,000 ($36,800/€35,000) has been set to cover the cost of transport, accommodation, kit and equipment, and preparation time.

"At this difficult time for Ukraine, the Ukrainian Federation of Rugby League and Ministry of Youth and Sports of Ukraine - together with European Rugby League and our friends from around the world - have come together to make it possible for us to compete," said Artur Martyrosian, President of the UFRL.

"We will continue the preparation of our team over the next few months and we plan to make Ukraine and the global game of rugby league proud of our participation in the tournament."

British charity Rugby League Cares has provided a fundraising platform to the UFRL which will allow fans from around the world to donate.

Rugby League Cares' fundraiser has achieved three percent of its goal so far ©Just Giving

"Rugby League Cares is a long established and trusted independent charity and we are delighted that we are able to support the Ukrainian Federation of Rugby League’s plans to take part in the Under-19 European Championship," said RLC President, Chris Rostron.

"We have seen the devastation and life changing effects that the ongoing war has caused to the lives of civilians there.

"We know that sport brings hope and we are honoured to be playing our part in bringing that to the players involved and keeping the rugby league’s flag flying in Ukraine during this very difficult time.

"I encourage everyone around the world who loves sport to play their part and make a donation in support of this immensely worthy cause."

The championship is set to run from September 1 to 11 in Lignano Sabbiadoro.

France will be aiming to defend their 2018 title, with England, Ireland, Italy, Serbia, Scotland and Wales also set to compete and, following negotiations with their Ministry of Sport and the outcome of the fundraiser, Ukraine will also be able to play in the tournament.