Everton to host Dynamo Kyiv in "Match for Peace" friendly fundraiser

Everton and Dynamo Kyiv are set to meet on July 29 at Goodison Park for what is due to be football's first "Match for Peace" played in Britain by the Ukrainian side.

The charity fundraiser will raise money that will directly support humanitarian efforts in Ukraine amid the ongoing Russian invasion.

Dynamo, who sold Vitaliy Mykolenko to the English outfit in January, have previously participated in games in Poland, Turkey, Croatia, Germany, Austria, Switzerland, France and Belgium since the start of the war, as part of their "Match for Peace" initiative.

"This hugely important Match for Peace will raise vital funds for the humanitarian effort in Ukraine," said Richard Kenyon, director of communications, revenue and international growth at Everton.

"The club stands with all Ukrainians and I'm sure all Evertonians will show their support at Goodison."

Tickets are on general sale priced at £15 ($18/€17) for adults and £5 ($6/€6) for under-18s and over-65s.

Supporters also have the option of adding a donation at the point of purchase.

🔟 days to go until we're back at Goodison! 🔜



🆚 @dynamokyiven

⌚️ 7.45pm BST — Everton (@Everton) July 19, 2022

In March, Everton also contributed £250,000 ($299,000/€293,000) to the Ukraine Humanitarian Appeal - a total matched by the club's majority shareholder Farhad Moshiri and chairman Bill Kenwright.

Shakhtar Donetsk are also staging a series, called the "Shakhtar Global Tour of Peace", and have three matches in The Netherlands against Fortuna Sittard, AFC Ajax, and FC Utrecht arranged on July 22, 26, and 30, respectively.

The United Nations reported on July 12 that at least 5,024 civilians have been killed in Ukraine since the full-scale military invasion was launched on February 24.

However, it fears the true total is much higher.

It has also recorded that in excess of 9.1 million refugees have fled Ukraine.