Around 100 athletes have competed in a national team selection tournament in Cheon-An to mark the opening of the Korean Sambo Center.

The new venue, located in South Chungcheong about 50 miles south of South Korea's capital Seoul, is 1,320 square metres and features an international-level competition hall, a warm-up space, locker rooms with showers, an office, and an auditorium capable of seating.

"I am very glad that the long-standing dream of all Korean sambists came true, the Korea Sambo Center will also promote wide advertising so that more and more people can get acquainted with our favourite sport," said Korean Sambo Federation President Mun Seong-chen.

"We will continue to work on the promotion and development of sambo in the country."

Accessibility was a priority for builders with the facility located near the railway, bus stations, and highway with the hopes that residents across the city will visit.

It is hoped that Korean Sambo Center will increase the amount of people that practice sambo in the area ©FIAS

An Opening Ceremony was held for the Center and was attended by President of the governing body Mun, President of the Mongolia Sambo Federation Dorjpalam Gerel, and Deputy Consul of the Embassy of Mongolia in South Korea Oyuun Ersdene.

International Sambo Federation President Vasily Shestakov was unable to attend but sent a video greeting.

"The opening of the Korea Sambo Center is a landmark event in the history of sambo development in the country," he said.

"Like the International SAMBO Center in Moscow, it will become a point of attraction for all sambo lovers."

European Sambo Federation President Sergey Eliseev stated that he wished for the venue "to become the centre of attraction for all sambists in South Korea, Europe, Asia, Africa and the whole world", as well as for South Korean athletes "to perform with dignity at many international competitions."