Paule Sitcheping of Cameroon, Angel Delgado of Mexico and Shin Jae-yong of South Korea have been elected to the International Sambo Federation Athletes’ Commission, it has been announced.

The election took place during last month’s World Sambo Championships in Uzbekistan's capital Tashkent where athletes were given the chance to choose three representatives from 10 candidates.

Sitcheping, Delgado and Shin, who have secured four-year terms, will join the seven-person group that is led by Frenchwoman Laura Fournier.

Badreddine Diani of Morocco, Sydney Sy of the Philippines and Ivana Jandric of Serbia are also on the Commission.

Svetlana Timoshenko of Belarus, Mariya Oryashkova of Bulgaria, Jule-Marie Horn of Germany, Karina Stefanovic of Lithuania, Artem Osipenko of Russia, Uzbekistan's Sarbon Ernazarov and Maria Guedez of Venezuela also stood for election but were unsuccessful.

Athletes were given the chance to vote for three representatives from 10 candidates at the recent World Sambo Championships in Tashkent ©FIAS

"My aim is to promote development and be an example for the new generations of sambo athletes in Latin America," said Delgado.

Shin said he wanted to help sambo - which gained full recognition by the International Olympic Committee earlier this year - to feature at more major events across the world.

"I would like to contribute to sambo mainly focusing on East Asia, including interaction with neighbourhood countries and help sambo to be adopted as an official sport at the 2028 LA Olympics," said Shin.

Sitcheping added: "My main mission is to develop sambo in Africa and in countries where it is not known, defend athletes’ rights in the whole world and educate them in the respect of rules and regulations of FIAS."