The secretary general of the Oceania Taekwondo Union (OTU) made a trip to the Solomon Islands to discuss preparations for this year's Pacific Games.

Stuart Lee is also the taekwondo technical delegate for the continental event which the country is due to host between November 19 and December 2.

Lee was joined by Denzil Ray, the international education manager at the OTU, and Australian Taekwondo's Cha Dong-min, who won gold for South Korea in the men's heavyweight division at the Beijing 2008 Olympics.

Cha is working with Solomon Islands Taekwondo to prepare for the Games.

He won bronze at the Rio 2016 Olympics before retirement, as well as World Championships silver at middleweight in 2011.

The delegation heard an update about the taekwondo competition at this year's Pacific Games ©OTU

In 2008, Cha won gold at the Asian Championships.

The group met with the Pacific Games Organising Committee, the National Olympic Committee of Solomon Islands, the Solomon Islands Paralympic Committee and the Solomon Islands National Institute of Sport.

Topics discussed included training for athletes and coaches, Para-athletes, referees and competition simulation.