World Taekwondo has paid tribute to its "deeply respected and loved" former vice-president Phil Coles, who died yesterday aged 91, and has planned a memorial altar in his honour.

The Australian former International Olympic Committee (IOC) member served as vice-president of World Taekwondo from 2008 until 2013, after which he became an honorary vice-president until 2017.

He was also President of the Oceania Taekwondo Union from 2005 until 2015.

A memorial altar is planned at World Taekwondo's Kukkiwon headquarters in Seoul from tomorrow until Wednesday (February 1).

World Taekwondo described Coles as "dedicated to the advancement" of the sport.

"Mr Coles’ contribution to the development of taekwondo and international sport will live on and he will not be forgotten", it said.

Coles' career as a sports administrator included nearly three decades as an IOC member from 1982 to 2011, before he became an honorary member in 2012 after reaching the age limit of 80.

He played a key role in Sydney's successful bid to stage the 2000 Olympics and Paralympics, and served on the Organising Committee as vice-president and director from 1993 to 1999.

World Taekwondo said Phil Coles was "dedicated to the advancement" of the sport ©Getty Images

Taekwondo made its Olympic debut at Sydney 2000 and has been an ever-present on the programme since.

Coles was forced to stand down from the Sydney 2000 Organising Committee after he was one of 24 IOC members implicated in the Salt Lake City 2002 bidding bribery scandal.

He was publicly reprimanded by the IOC after an inquiry into allegations that he received lavish "hospitality" from Salt Lake City 2002 officials in return for information.

However, he received the Olympic Order from the IOC in 2012.

Coles served on the Australian Olympic Committee Executive Committee from 1973 until 2011, including a stint as secretary general from 1985 to 1993, and was a founding member of the Oceania Olympic Committees.

As an athlete, he represented Australia in canoeing at Rome 1960, Tokyo 1964 and Mexico City 1968.