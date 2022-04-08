World Taekwondo Oceania (WTO) secretary general Stuart Lee has been appointed World Taekwondo's technical delegate for the 2023 Pacific Games.

Lee will be entrusted with ensuring the tournament takes place in strict compliance with World Taekwondo's competition rules, and that judging is fair.

"I look forward to your continued devotion to the successful organization of the 2023 Pacific Games," World Taekwondo President Chungwon Choue wrote in the letter appointing Lee technical delegate.

Lee served as technical delegate for the taekwondo tournament at the 2019 Pacific Games in Apia in Samoa.

The Australian was re-elected WTO secretary general in October last year.

The Solomon Islands has not hosted the Pacific Games before ©Getty Images

Lee faced no competition in the election.

Honiara, capital of the Solomon Islands, is due to stage the Pacific Games between November 19 and December 2 in 2023.

Taekwondo is one of the 23 sports set to be contested at the Pacific Games.

That list includes three rugby codes - union's rugby sevens, rugby league nines and touch rugby.