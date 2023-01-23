Kazakhstan and United States take team titles at ISSF Shotgun World Cup in Rabat

On the final day of competition at the International Shooting Sport Federation (ISSF) Shotgun World Cup in Rabat, the United States claimed the women's team trap title with a victory over Kazakhstan.

Julia Stallings, Aeriel Skinner and Rachel Tozier defeated the team of Mariya Dmitriyenko, Aizhan Dosmagambetova and Anastssiya Prilepina 6-0 for the gold.

Bronze went the way of Hajar Abdulmalik, Sarah Al-Hawal and Shahad Al-Hawal of Kuwait, winning by the same margin over Morocco's Fatima Zahrae Fadil, Samia Haouzane and Yasmine Marirhi.

Another American gold came in the men's team skeet when Christian Elliott, Conner Prince and Dustan Taylor won 6-4 against Kuwait's Mohammad Al-Daihani, Abdulaziz Al-Saad and Mansour Al-Rashedi, while bronze was won by Azerbaijan's Fuad Gurbanov, Javid Hasanov and Emin Jafarov by a 6-4 margin against Greece's Charalambos Chalkiadakis, Efthimios Mitas and Nikolaos Mavrommatis.

Kazakhstan would deny another title going the way of the US in the women's team skeet, winning 11-9 in a shoot-off.

Bronze went to Bahrain over Azerbaijan 5-4 in a shoot-off.

In trap competition, Britain's Matthew John Coward-Holley claimed the men's title by a single target over Czech Republic's David Kostelecký, 32 points to 31.

João Azevedo of Portugal claimed the bronze in front of Derrick Scott Mein of the US.

Mar Molné Magriñà of Spain won the women's title by three shots, 29 to 26, against Safiye Sarıtürk Temizdemir of Turkey.

American Rachel Leighanne Tozier took the bronze in front of Ana Rita Rodrigues of Portugal.

Nikolaos Mavrommatis of Greece won the men's skeet with 38 points from Azmy Mehelba of Egypt, with only five targets missed between them in 80 attempts.

Italian Valerio Palmucci was the bronze medallist.

Kimberly Rhode from the US scored 37 points to Emmanouela Katzouraki of Greece's 36 for the women's skeet gold, with Konstantia Nikolaou of Cyprus beating Rigina Meftakhetdinova of Azerbaijan to third.

The US won both mixed trap and skeet gold medals too.

Tozier and Mein defeated Poland's Tomasz Pasierbski and Sandra Bernal in a shoot-off after the teams drew 5-5, winning 2-1 in sudden death in the trap mixed team.

Ana Rita and Armelim Filipe Rodrigues of Portugal won 6-4 against Kuwait's Khaled Al-Mudhaf and Sarah Al-Hawal for bronze.

The other Americans to claim gold - in the mixed skeet team final - were Katharina Jacob and Conner Prince, beating their compatriots Dania Jo Vizzi and Christian Elliott 7-3.

Ioannis Gkogkolakis and Emmanouela Katzouraki of Greece won a colossal shoot-off against Fuad Gurbanov and Rigina Meftakhetdinova of Azerbaijan after a 5-5 draw.

The Greeks claimed bronze, having shot six targets to Azerbaijan's five in sudden death.