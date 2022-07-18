Anastassiou seizes skeet gold at ISSF World Cup in Changwon

Two-time European Games medallist Lucie Anastassiou of France bettered Britain’s Amber Hill in a shoot-off in the women’s skeet event to win gold at the International Shooting Sport Federation (ISSF) World Cup in Changwon.

Hill and Anastassiou held off bronze medallist Chiara Di Marziantonio of Italy before totalling 34 points each.

In an intense finale, Anastassiou scored 11 and beat her opponent by a single point.

The men’s skeet event also saw a dramatic clash as India’s two-time Olympian Mairaj Ahmed Khan bested South Korea’s Kim Min-su’s total of 36 by just one.

Britain’s Ben Llewellin, who won silver at the Gold Coast 2018 Commonwealth Games, won bronze.

The men’s 25 metres rapid fire pistol concluded today, with Japan’s Dai Yoshioka scoring 32 points to edge France’s Jean Quiquampoix, who totalled 31.

Mairaj Ahmed Khan came out on top in the men's skeet final ©Getty Images

South Korea’s Lee Jae-kyoon collected bronze.

Germany won women’s 50m rifle three positions gold thanks to the efforts of Jolyn Beer, Lisa Müller and Anna Janssen.

They combined to overcome South Korea’s Park Hae-mi, Song Chae-won, Lee Eun-seo 17-11 in the final.

India secured bronze on this occasion after Anjum Moudgil, Ashi Chouksey, Sift Kaur Samra defeated Austrian trio Sheileen Waibel, Nadine Ungerank and Rebecca Köck 16-6.

The ISSF World Cup is due to continue tomorrow.