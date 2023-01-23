Scotland's Birmingham 2022 outfits have been recognised at the International Design Awards ©Getty Images

Siobhan Mackenzie, the designer of Scotland's Opening Ceremony outfits for the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, has been recognised for her work by winning two categories for the tartan at the International Design Awards.

Mackenzie received accolades in Textile Design and Uniform Design, while lifting a third award in Sustainable Fashion for her "Repurpose" collection, womenswear that had been created by using leftover silk fabrics.

She claimed the Entrepreneur of the Year at the 2022 Scottish Women's Awards last year too.

"I’m thrilled to have won three international design awards, two of which are for my work on the Team Scotland Commonwealth Games parade uniform," said Mackenzie on her victories. 

"It's a privilege to have the passion, love and care that I put into this project recognised on a global scale - what a great way to start the year."

Scotland wore a traditional tartan look during the Commonwealth Games Opening Ceremony at Alexander Stadium, with kilts being worn by men and women, accompanied by a dark-blue shirt.

On the kilt, the blue tartan had a mix of yellow and black, with a matching waistcoat for men seeing the tartan continue in a diagonal fashion similar to a sash.

At the time of its launch, Mackenzie said she wanted to bring a "modern twist to the traditional formalwear".

With sustainability in mind, it was produced with local materials by the Lochcarron Mill in Selkirk.